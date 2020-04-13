Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGN. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Allergan stock opened at $182.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.61. Allergan has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $202.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allergan will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allergan by 135.1% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 104,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after buying an additional 59,797 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Allergan by 52.3% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Allergan by 5.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,541,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Allergan by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Allergan by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

