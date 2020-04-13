Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 188,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 83,971 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 268,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 27,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BDN shares. Citigroup downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.07.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $11.49 on Monday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.