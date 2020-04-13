Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 23,740 Shares of Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,740 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.53% of Verso worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRS. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Verso by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Verso by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verso during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verso by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRS opened at $12.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.05. Verso Corp has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.24 million. Verso had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Verso Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BWS Financial decreased their price target on shares of Verso from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt purchased 10,000 shares of Verso stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

