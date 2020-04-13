Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,119 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 307,076 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $898,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,565,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,009,530.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Koci purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,649 shares in the company, valued at $509,814.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 240,000 shares of company stock worth $1,066,650 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of CLF opened at $4.62 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $11.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.13.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.75 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 100.50% and a net margin of 14.71%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

