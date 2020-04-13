Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,235,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.80. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $34.83.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.12% and a negative net margin of 1,215.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ian Fier sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $25,868.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 122,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $2,871,034.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,146.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 271,235 shares of company stock worth $7,361,311. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MNTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.