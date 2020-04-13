Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.20 Million Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABG. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $107.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In related news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 113,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.27 per share, with a total value of $4,901,192.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $78,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,658.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $60.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $123.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.97.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

