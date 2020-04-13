Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ERIE. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $166.09 on Monday. Erie Indemnity has a 1 year low of $130.20 and a 1 year high of $270.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $596.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

ERIE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

In related news, Director Eugene C. Connell purchased 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,450.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 45.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

