Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.22 Million Position in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Arcosa worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA raised its holdings in Arcosa by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 27,334.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 192,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 191,338 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 417,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 38,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACA. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Arcosa from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $41.50 on Monday. Arcosa Inc has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $446.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.10 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

In other Arcosa news, CEO Antonio Carrillo purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $451,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,472,808.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.