Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.29 Million Stake in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,648 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,778,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,102,000 after buying an additional 969,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,017,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,346 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,989,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,007 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,512,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,589,000 after acquiring an additional 398,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equitable by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,566,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,368,000 after purchasing an additional 260,929 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $16.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.69. Equitable Holdings Inc has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $27.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.25.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

In other news, Director Ramon De Oliveira bought 12,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $198,248.20. Also, Director George Stansfield purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $26,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 59,475 shares of company stock valued at $868,606. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

