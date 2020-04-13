Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3 Million Stock Position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in Match Group by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTCH. BidaskClub upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.39.

In other news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $11,011,273.35. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at $15,877,669.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $68.11 on Monday. Match Group Inc has a 52 week low of $44.74 and a 52 week high of $95.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.44 and its 200-day moving average is $73.09.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $547.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.