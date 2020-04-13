Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Howard Hughes worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 2,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

HHC opened at $59.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Howard Hughes Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $135.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.80.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $284.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.45 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 5.69%. Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Howard Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their price objective on Howard Hughes from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

In related news, CEO Paul H. Layne purchased 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.01 per share, with a total value of $202,040.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,923.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg Fitchitt purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $48,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,267.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,830 shares of company stock valued at $659,766 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.