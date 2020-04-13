Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 29,560 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,660 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 29,560 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $23.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.49. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 49.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FBC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

