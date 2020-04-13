Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.28% of Mesa Laboratories worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $567,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 13.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 123 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $32,987.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,220.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 8,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.09, for a total transaction of $2,191,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,658,610.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,772. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLAB. TheStreet lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mesa Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $225.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $984.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.22 and a beta of 0.38. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.21 and a twelve month high of $271.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.56.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $31.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

