Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,533 Shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Cannae worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNNE. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cannae by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,821,000 after purchasing an additional 24,133 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the third quarter worth $302,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,286,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cannae by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNNE shares. Stephens increased their price target on Cannae from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

CNNE opened at $33.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $44.87.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter. Cannae had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Cannae news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.87 per share, for a total transaction of $617,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 233,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,220,462.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

