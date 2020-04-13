Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s previous close.

AP.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$60.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$58.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$57.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.38.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock traded down C$1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$44.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$31.49 and a 52-week high of C$60.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.55.

In related news, Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns sold 85,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.34, for a total value of C$4,985,952.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,707,642.08. Also, Director Michael R. Emory sold 154,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.84, for a total transaction of C$8,946,073.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 897,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$51,897,777.92.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

