Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

ALSN stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 72,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 81.36%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 413,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,226,000 after buying an additional 46,288 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 36.3% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

