Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.11% from the stock’s previous close.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.18. 422,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,712. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 16.46 and a quick ratio of 16.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CEO David D. Chang sold 20,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $392,668.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,215,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,779,876.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alison Moore sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $71,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,535 shares of company stock worth $572,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

