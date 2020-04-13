Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MDRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.32.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $7.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian Farley sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $168,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 356,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,569.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dennis Olis sold 50,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $453,743.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,113.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,834,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,092 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,656,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,069,000 after buying an additional 418,449 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,464,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,187,000 after purchasing an additional 143,048 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 957,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 339,870 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 927,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 148,069 shares during the period.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

