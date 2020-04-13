Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Upgraded to Outperform by Evercore ISI

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $100.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.19 and its 200-day moving average is $108.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. Allstate has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 360.8% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

