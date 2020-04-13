Ally Financial (ALLY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 20th. Analysts expect Ally Financial to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 26.82%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ally Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $16.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.51. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ALLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra cut Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

In other news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs acquired 10,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,021. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

