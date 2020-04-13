Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,021. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Ally Financial by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.51. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

