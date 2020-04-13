Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.8% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,209.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $829.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,232.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1,314.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,488.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

