Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 47.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 431 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.6% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 14,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $11.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,194.91. The stock had a trading volume of 909,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,798. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $822.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,232.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,314.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,488.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

