Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €44.83 ($52.13).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALO shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.50 ($49.42) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €51.30 ($59.65) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

ALO opened at €38.98 ($45.33) on Monday. Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a one year high of €37.37 ($43.45). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €40.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is €40.75.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

