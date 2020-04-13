Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) will announce sales of $106.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.82 million to $110.20 million. Alteryx posted sales of $76.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year sales of $537.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $500.90 million to $573.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $697.42 million, with estimates ranging from $664.70 million to $756.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $156.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 11.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $202.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.10.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 9,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.10, for a total value of $1,212,457.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $587,406.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 452,955 shares of company stock valued at $64,186,163. Insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in Alteryx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Alteryx by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Alteryx by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $107.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $160.11.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

