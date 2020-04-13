Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 780 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth about $3,578,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 220.8% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 16.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 6.8% in the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 54.1% in the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.93.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $147.78 on Monday. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The stock has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.18.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

