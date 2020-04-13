Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.9% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $279.12 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.27 and a 200 day moving average of $306.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

