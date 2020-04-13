Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 93,471 iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares Global Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 512,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 306,404 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,795,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,332,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of IXC opened at $18.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $35.03.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

