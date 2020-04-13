Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) by 95.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228,408 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 3.47% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,377 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EJUL opened at $23.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $19.87 and a 52-week high of $26.25.

