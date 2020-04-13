Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 329,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.6% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.53.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $102.76 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.62.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.