Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,494 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,006,996,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,322 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,715,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

KO stock opened at $49.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average is $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

