Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $4.97 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,547 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,042.76 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,017.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.78, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,918.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1,852.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price target (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,338.12.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

