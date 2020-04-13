Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Invests $1.08 Million in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 1.25% of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $862,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 434.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after buying an additional 49,458 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 847.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period.

RTH opened at $112.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.94 and a 200 day moving average of $116.86. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $94.61 and a 12 month high of $127.36.

