Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Invests $18.37 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 798,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,370,000. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October accounts for 5.8% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 81.92% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 2,992.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UOCT opened at $23.81 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63.

