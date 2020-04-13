Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Invests $42.88 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:UJUL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:UJUL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,862,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,879,000. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF accounts for about 13.4% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 1,064.38% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 40,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000.

NYSEARCA:UJUL opened at $23.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

