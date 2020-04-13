Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,468 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 1.2% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,138,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,886,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,986,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,071.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 459,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,452,000 after purchasing an additional 420,690 shares during the period.

ACWI opened at $66.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.86. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $81.75.

