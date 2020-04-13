Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:PAPR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 54,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAPR. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April in the third quarter valued at approximately $867,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April stock opened at $24.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.73. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $26.66.

