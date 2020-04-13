Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.7% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 479.7% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 155,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 128,718 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 68,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 26,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 199,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 21,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 61,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $35.39 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

