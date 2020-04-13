Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,002 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 19.2% in the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $5,551,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.8% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS opened at $104.50 on Monday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.05. The firm has a market cap of $188.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.91.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

