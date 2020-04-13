Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,162 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $41.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

