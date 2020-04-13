Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 46,925 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,925 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 1.44% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $454,000.

NYSEARCA:FQAL opened at $33.03 on Monday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $39.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from Fidelity Quality Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

