Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 6,931 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,931 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 1.0% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $44.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average is $59.41. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

