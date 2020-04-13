Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Director Purchases C$15,280.00 in Stock

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Director André Gaumond acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.64 per share, with a total value of C$15,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$534,800.

André Gaumond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, André Gaumond purchased 2,000 shares of Altius Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.42 per share, with a total value of C$20,840.00.

Shares of TSE ALS traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$7.90. 61,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,021. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32. Altius Minerals Co. has a 1 year low of C$6.29 and a 1 year high of C$13.76.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$17.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

ALS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Laurentian reduced their price target on Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$15.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Altius Minerals from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities cut their target price on Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

