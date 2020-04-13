Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) is Viking Fund Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises approximately 2.8% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Altria Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 303,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,026 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,952,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,825,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,586,869. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $57.11. The stock has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.90, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on MO. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

