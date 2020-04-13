Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,991 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up approximately 0.6% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $40.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,542,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,586,869. The stock has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $57.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.35.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

