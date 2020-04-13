Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.94 Million

Analysts expect Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) to post $48.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.30 million to $50.01 million. Amalgamated Bank reported sales of $48.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full-year sales of $189.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.59 million to $193.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $196.62 million, with estimates ranging from $190.78 million to $203.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMAL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of AMAL opened at $9.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $308.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.07. Amalgamated Bank has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

