Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.53 Million

Brokerages expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to post $135.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.10 million and the lowest is $120.74 million. Amarin reported sales of $73.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year sales of $681.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $637.80 million to $701.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $944.44 million, with estimates ranging from $595.30 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. Amarin’s revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Amarin in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Amarin from $24.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Amarin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

AMRN opened at $6.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.42 and a beta of 2.18. Amarin has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Amarin during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

