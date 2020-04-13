Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,119,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,325.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,338.12.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $99.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,141.94. 3,933,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,279,593. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,918.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,852.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1,017.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

