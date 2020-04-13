Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Craig Hallum lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ambarella from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra raised their price objective on Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 804 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $38,439.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at $479,295.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,244 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $126,483.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,039 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Ambarella by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Ambarella by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ambarella by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA opened at $47.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.54. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $73.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

