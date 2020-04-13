AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Downgraded to Sell at B. Riley

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $0.25 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $3.50. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 87.86% from the company’s current price.

AMC has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush cut shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. MKM Partners cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $3.30 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.47.

AMC stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.06. 303,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,726,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $17.07.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 314.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

